JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $376.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

