JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.2% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 45,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.94. The firm has a market cap of $376.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

