Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.98

Shares of Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.98 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.46 ($0.03). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 711,577 shares trading hands.

Karelian Diamond Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.25.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

(Get Rating)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the Kuopio-Kaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.