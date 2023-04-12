Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.44.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Price Performance

K stock opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,982,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.