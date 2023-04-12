Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,982,511. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

