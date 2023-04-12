Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 104,498 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 120,184 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,382,000 after acquiring an additional 82,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.21%.

In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

