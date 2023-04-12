KeyCorp Cuts Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $90.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.21. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $107.97.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.36%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 114,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 366.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 38,950 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

