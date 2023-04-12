KeyCorp Increases PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $162.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.74.

PPG Industries stock opened at $139.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.42 and its 200 day moving average is $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $141.26.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

