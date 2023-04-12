Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kforce were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 30.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kforce by 82.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kforce by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,909.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $78.15.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Kforce had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $419.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

