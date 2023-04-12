Kier Group (LON:KIE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.03

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Kier Group plc (LON:KIEGet Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.03 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 69.54 ($0.86). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 69.40 ($0.86), with a volume of 313,272 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities dropped their price target on Kier Group from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 150 ($1.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Kier Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.03. The company has a market capitalization of £311.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,388.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58.

Kier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.