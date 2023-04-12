Kier Group (LON:KIE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.03

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.03 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 69.54 ($0.86). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 69.40 ($0.86), with a volume of 313,272 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities dropped their price target on Kier Group from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 150 ($1.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.03. The company has a market capitalization of £311.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,388.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

