Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) Insider James Spenceley Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN – Get Rating) insider James Spenceley bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.79 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of A$15,160.00 ($10,039.74).

Kogan.com Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Kogan.com alerts:

Kogan.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Kogan.com Ltd operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers various brands across a range of categories, including electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 20 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; and directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings.

Receive News & Ratings for Kogan.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kogan.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.