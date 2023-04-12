Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.37

Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €19.37 ($21.05) and traded as high as €21.65 ($23.53). Lagardere shares last traded at €21.30 ($23.15), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Lagardere Trading Up 1.6 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.37.
About Lagardere
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
Featured Articles
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.