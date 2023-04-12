Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

