Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) PT Raised to $13.00 at Pivotal Research

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Pivotal Research from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LILAK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,368,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,599,000 after acquiring an additional 164,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,111,000 after buying an additional 131,796 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,565,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 501,190 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 724,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.