Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Lincoln National stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $69.91. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 80,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

