Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $469.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

