LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Cut to $45.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.25.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.16 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

