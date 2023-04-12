LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Cut to $45.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.25.
LivaNova Stock Performance
Shares of LIVN opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $88.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LivaNova
LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.