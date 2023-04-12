LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio Sells 3,017 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $13,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,381. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LPSN opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $362.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPSN. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Loop Capital cut their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price target on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

About LivePerson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 37,735 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 261,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 74,385 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.