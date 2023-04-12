LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio Sells 3,017 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $13,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,381. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of LPSN opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $362.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.53.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LPSN. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Loop Capital cut their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price target on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
