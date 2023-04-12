LiveWire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. LiveWire Ergogenics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,926,800 shares trading hands.

LiveWire Ergogenics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also engaged in the production and distribution of other wellness products.

