LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $181.31

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 181.31 ($2.25) and traded as low as GBX 180.70 ($2.24). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 182.70 ($2.26), with a volume of 1,547,658 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMP shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.10) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.54) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.17 ($2.84).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 181.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 702.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79.

LondonMetric Property Announces Dividend

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,846.15%.

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.