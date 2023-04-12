LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Cut to $213.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of LPL Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.13.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $195.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial has a one year low of $165.47 and a one year high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.52%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

