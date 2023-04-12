LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $255.48

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.48 ($3.16) and traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.22). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 256 ($3.17), with a volume of 3,169 shares changing hands.

LSL Property Services Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 264.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53. The company has a market capitalization of £265.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

About LSL Property Services

(Get Rating)

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.