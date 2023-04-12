Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $365.81 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.71. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.03.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

