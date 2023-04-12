LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $84.00 at KeyCorp

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.89.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.37.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

