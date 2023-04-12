Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Truist Financial

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGY. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.1 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 59.22%. The firm had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.