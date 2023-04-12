Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $39.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.71%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 299,429 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 217,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.