Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 642.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,874 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $100,027.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,046.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $308,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

