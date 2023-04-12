MBA Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.41 and a 200 day moving average of $130.94. The company has a market cap of $376.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

