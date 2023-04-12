Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

