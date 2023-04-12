Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $135.40

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.40 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 165.14 ($2.05). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 164.65 ($2.04), with a volume of 9,852,119 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 175 ($2.17) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.35) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 192 ($2.38).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3,293.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

Melrose Industries Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.