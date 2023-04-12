MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTG. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MGIC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of MGIC Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 3.8 %

MTG opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 878,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 562,235 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,969,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,973 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

