MinRex Resources Limited (ASX:MRR) Insider Ian Shackleton Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

MinRex Resources Limited (ASX:MRR – Get Rating) insider Ian Shackleton bought 1,000,000 shares of MinRex Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($11,920.53).
MinRex Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a current ratio of 15.69.
MinRex Resources Company Profile
