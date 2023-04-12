Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $115.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MHK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.15.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 333.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average is $102.79.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $96,936,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,448,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after acquiring an additional 328,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinney Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

