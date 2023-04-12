Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.8% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,316,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,557,000 after buying an additional 2,716,651 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50. The company has a market cap of $469.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

