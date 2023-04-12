Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.49

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.49 and traded as low as C$1.31. Moneta Gold shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 524,123 shares traded.

Moneta Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.49.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

Featured Stories

