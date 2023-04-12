Mothercare (LON:MTC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.37

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.37 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11), with a volume of 605,592 shares.

Mothercare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.18 million, a P/E ratio of 445.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Newton-Jones acquired 604,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £60,478.90 ($74,896.47). In related news, insider Daniel Le Vesconte purchased 568,582 shares of Mothercare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £51,172.38 ($63,371.37). Also, insider Mark Newton-Jones purchased 604,789 shares of Mothercare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £60,478.90 ($74,896.47). 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

Further Reading

