Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stake Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Murphy Oil Stock Up 2.0 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.