Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $264.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $323.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.27%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Recommended Stories

