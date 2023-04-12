Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.74.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.77.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 83.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

