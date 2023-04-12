National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 18,021 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 339.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,885,000 after acquiring an additional 51,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $28,534,650.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,382,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $28,534,650.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,382,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 955,690 shares of company stock worth $57,787,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.