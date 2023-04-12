National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 927 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $203,691.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.43. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $152.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.64%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Articles

