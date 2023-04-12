National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 138,325 DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 138,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.16% of DRDGOLD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 59,513 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 52,334 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter.

DRDGOLD Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DRD opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD Limited has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.2212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

DRDGOLD Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

