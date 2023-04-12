National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.90.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

