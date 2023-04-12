National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

