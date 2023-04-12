National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after buying an additional 196,938 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 40,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 541,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,280,000 after buying an additional 121,429 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.77.

Insider Transactions at Masco

Masco Trading Up 2.1 %

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.