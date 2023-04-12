National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,221,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,503,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,152,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,621,000 after acquiring an additional 513,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 861,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 361.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 444,191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IXN stock opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

