National Bank of Canada FI Buys 21,726 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of CarGurus worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 17.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

CarGurus Price Performance

NASDAQ CARG opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $43.29.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $286.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.28 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.