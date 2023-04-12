National Bank of Canada FI Buys 25,662 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after buying an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Amcor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.