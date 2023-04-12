National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of RadNet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RadNet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in RadNet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in RadNet by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of RadNet by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of RadNet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $27.37.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.27 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

