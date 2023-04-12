National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,231 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

VICI opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.